SsangYong strengthens dealer support team

Further strengthening its support to dealers, SsangYong has appointed Martin Allies to the position of dealer commercial manager for the South West region.

Martin Allies, dealer commercial manager

Martin has been in the motor trade for 35 years, initially training as a motor technician before taking on after-sales, new and used car management roles with Fish Brothers Mitsubishi, CCMW Group and Baylis.

“I am very excited to be joining SsangYong in what I see to be a transitional time for the brand – the product line-up is fantastic and there is a true opportunity, particularly with the Musso pick-up,” says Martin.

“We are delighted to have Martin join the team,” added Kevin Griffin, general manager, operations for SsangYong Motor UK, “where his frontline dealer experience will be invaluable.”

SOURCE: SsangYong