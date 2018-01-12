The SsangYong Rexton has swept the field aside to win ‘4×4 of the Year 2018’ in this month’s 4×4 Magazine, while also romping off with the Best Value award and Off-Roaders class for best-overall off-roader.

SsangYong Rexton ‘Storms’

The 4×4 Magazine Awards SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton SsangYong Rexton

Established over 25 years ago, 4×4 magazine’s 4×4 of the Year awards have become recognised as the leading experts’ verdict on the best vehicles in the SUV, pick-up and off-road market.

Commented Alan Kidd, editor of 4×4 magazine: “We were genuinely surprised at how good the Rexton is. The combination of kit, styling, practicality and build quality is nothing short of remarkable; it would be impressive at twice even three times the price.

“The Rexton won the Off-Roaders class despite strong competition from rivals as diverse as the Jeep Wrangler JK and Toyota Land Cruiser, and was the best all-rounder.

“Competition for the overall title this year was fiercer than ever, with strong contention from the Land Rover Discovery, Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer and Skoda Kodiaq. It speaks volumes for how well the Rexton did to beat them, and is clearly something very special indeed.”

Said Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK: “For an all-new car launched just four months ago to do so well against such established and strong competition, is a truly impressive result. SsangYong likes to think of the brand as ‘Korea’s Land Rover’, and now with complete justification! It’s great to see a strong product also getting great recognition.”

Concluded Alan Kidd, “SsangYong doesn’t just sell on price any more. There’s a confidence about its products which bodes well for the future. The Rexton is the most profound example of this we’re yet to see.”

SsangYong Rexton

The all-new Rexton, SsangYong’s flagship SUV 4×4, was launched in the UK in the autumn, heralding major advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.

Impressing with its sheer presence and beautifully balanced exterior, new Rexton is a large D/E-segment four-wheel drive offering a prestige cabin for passengers to travel in supreme comfort, while disguising its tough and rugged off-road capability.

Representing a huge step forward in every area – looks and style, interior ambience, structure and safety, performance and technology, this new car stays true to SsangYong’s core brand values with extremely competitive pricing from £27,500 on the road.

The new car is an authentic 4×4. It is powered by a 2.2 litre turbo Euro 6 diesel engine delivering maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420Nm, with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, and features a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, the benchmark for those who tow large caravans & trailers.

Stylish inside and out, the new car has gracious looks, and with a contemporary interior that’s trimmed in quilted Nappa leather. Built using a modern and extremely strong body-on-frame construction, it is extremely safe and comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic safety aids, and up to nine airbags.

With the latest in connectivity and technology, new Rexton features Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, an HD 9.2” navigation screen and 3D ‘around-view’ monitoring.

This fourth generation Rexton draws on SsangYong’s heritage and deep experience of building 4×4 vehicles over 60 years, and as well as its highly competitive pricing and comprehensive list of standard equipment, features an industry leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty.

About the 4×4 Awards

The 4×4 Awards were established at a time when every 4×4 was an out-and-out off-road vehicle, and early editions concentrated solely on this element. Over time, however, they have evolved alongside the 4×4 market itself to reflect the growth of SUVs and crossovers, placing a heavy emphasis on practicality and everyday use in addition to a relevant level of off-roading.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.