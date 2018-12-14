Ssangyong Musso wins ‘Best Value Pick-up’ in 4×4 magazine’s Pick-up of the Year awards

The SsangYong Musso pick-up has been named as the ‘Best Value Pick-up’ in 4×4 magazine’s Pick-up of the Year awards, and follows on from the SsangYong Rexton winning the ‘Best Value Off-roader’ and ‘4×4 of the Year 2018’ awards in 4×4 magazine earlier this year.

Commented Alan Kidd, editor of 4×4 magazine: “SsangYong has muscled in on the pick-up market this year with the new Musso, and the company now has a truck that deserves to be spoken of in the same breath as the segment’s big hitters. As well as having the most SUV-like cabin design you’ll find anywhere, its combination of payload and towing capacity means it’s also a brutally strong work truck.

“For a long time, SsangYong built vehicles noted for being cheap. Now there’s a real quality to them, yet they’re still cheaper than the opposition. The Musso is a perfect example of a truck with a good purchase price which also comes with a warranty the likes of which we never thought we’d see in the UK. SsangYong does still have to break down a perception barrier with a lot of British customers, but the Musso is just the truck to do that.”

Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: “For an all-new truck launched only a few months ago to do so well against such established and strong competition is a great result. This completely supports the brand’s value proposition, and it’s tremendous to see our approach being endorsed by such knowledgeable and independent journalists.”

Established over 25 years ago, 4×4 magazine’s 4×4 of the Year awards have become recognised as the leading experts’ verdict on the best vehicles in the SUV, pick-up and off-road market.

The awards are based on continuous testing over the 12 months leading up to the awards issue. Journalists assess each vehicle comprehensively, looking at everything from interior quality and cabin comfort to off-road ability and performance, both laden and unladen. They also pay particular attention to things such as value for money and running costs, which really matter to pick-up buyers in the real world.

SOURCE: SsangYong