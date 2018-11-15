SsangYong Motors UK successfully appointed as a supplier on government framework agreement

Specialist Korean 4×4 brand, SsangYong Motors, has today announced that it has been successfully appointed as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Vehicle Purchase Framework RM6060 Agreement.

SsangYong Tivoli SsangYong Tivoli XLV SsangYong Korando SsangYong Rexton 4×4

SsangYong Musso 1 tonne Pick-up

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is a public sector organisation which acts on behalf of the UK Government to drive savings for the taxpayer through procurement efficiencies and improved quality of commercial and procurement activity. Its procurement arrangements can be used by central government departments and organisations across the public sector, including local government, health, education, not-for-profit and devolved administrations.

Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK, commented: “The whole SsangYong team is delighted and proud to have been successful as a supplier for the UK’s largest public sector framework agreements.” Laird continued; “Being part of the framework will enable us to develop partnerships with a number of public sector organisations and help them meet their mobility needs, particularly, in rural and hard to reach areas.”

Established in 1954, SsangYong Motors started producing trucks, buses and special purpose vehicles for the export market, establishing the strong and reliable DNA of its products on the market today. The brand designs and manufactures its own key components including state of the art high-technology engines offering a tough, versatile, value for money proposition to the UK market.

As Korea’s leading and only SUV and 4×4 specialist manufacturer, SsangYong is committed to refreshing its entire product portfolio, starting with Tivoli, Rexton, and new Musso pick-up, and is expecting a new Korando in 2019, followed by an all-electric variant shortly thereafter.

SOURCE: SsangYong