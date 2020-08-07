Ssangyong Motors relocate UK operations

SsangYong Motors UK Limited, the importer of SsangYong vehicles and parts from South Korea, has confirmed the move of its headquarters from Luton in Bedfordshire to Swindon, Wiltshire.

The new head office will provide SsangYong Motors with a modern and flexible working environment with sufficient parking for employees and visitors and has capacity to operate its national next day parts supply service to its franchised dealers. The motor company has signed an agreement to lease with Howard Tenens, the owners of Europa Industrial Park in the Stratton St Margaret area of Swindon with immediate effect.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; “The move to Swindon allows room for growth of the business and ample room for meetings and collaboration, as Ssangyong moves into the next phase of development, including its investment in pure-EV (electric vehicles). We can also operate our national parts delivery service to our franchised dealers from the same site and be closer to our import centre at the Royal Portbury Docks in Bristol – which was a big consideration for us.”

The new offices are located at Europa Business Park, Parsonage Rd, Stratton St Margaret, Swindon SN3 4RN.

SOURCE: SsangYong