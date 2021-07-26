Ssangyong Motors previews the design of next generation SUV

SsangYong Motor Company (SMC) has released the design of its next-generation SUV

SsangYong Motor Company (SMC) has released the design of its next-generation SUV. Under the code name of X200, the new car carries the brand’s newly created design vision and philosophy, presenting the value and future direction of its new products.

A spokesperson for SMC, said: “The design of the new X200 is based on SsangYong’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’, and follows on from our recently announced J100 mid-sized electric car. With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values its authentic heritage”.

‘Powered by Toughness’ is a design philosophy that emphasises the importance that SsangYong places on the value of design. Along with the themes of strength and modernity, it robustly under-pins its long standing ‘Korean Can Do’ message which has been central to the Korando product line over four iterations, dating back to the original from 1983. It is based on four formative concepts: ‘Robust Architecture’, Unexpected Delight’, ‘Vibrant Contrast’, and ‘Communion with Nature.’

“Of these four elements of sculptural identity, ‘Robust Architecture’ pursues the beauty of tough structural shape and detailed sculptural beauty. ‘Unexpected Delight’ appeals to differing lifestyles, offering amusement and excitement by embodying a design that values more than mere transportation. ‘Vibrant Contrast’ expresses the original characteristics of a tough SUV through the contrast between aesthetic elements of colour, texture and modelling, while ‘Communion with Nature’ is intended to harmonise with the natural world, echoing the sensibilities of our customers,” says Lee Kang, head of the SsangYong Design Centre.

SsangYong’s future models, such as the recently announced J100 mid-size electric model and new X200, will be designed under the design theme of ‘Powered by Toughness’ and inherit the heritage of the original Korando and Musso which are symbols of strength in Korean automobile history. Through this philosophy, not only will the brand consolidate its position as an authentic SUV brand that meets the needs of customers, but it will also use eco-friendly powertrains, thereby responding to the biggest trend in the automotive industry which is transforming the way we drive in the future.

After SsangYong released the outline design of the J100 in June this year, the reaction from consumers on YouTube and the online community was extremely positive. Feedback on the J100 and derivative pick-up model on domestic and overseas automotive websites indicated considerable positive interests.

Adds Lee Kang: “We have re-interpreted our future design vision and product philosophy by drawing heavily on our unique heritage. With the forthcoming J100 and X200 models, we have drawn a line in the sand in terms of design, and everything from this point forward will follow this new brand design direction. It is a very exciting time for SsangYong and will build on the history and heritage of its unique and distinctively authentic SUV designs to impress its customers of the future.”

SOURCE: Ssangyong