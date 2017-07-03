SsangYong Motor global sales record 12,697 units in June 2017

SsangYong Motor Company(CEO Choi Johng-sik; www.smotor.com), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced that the company sold a total of 12,697 units in June 2017 – 10,535 units in domestic sales and 2,162 in exports.

In June, SsangYong recorded highest ever monthly domestic sales this year helped by the popularity of the brand-new G4 Rexton, a game changer in the large SUV segment since its launch.

The company’s domestic sales continued to increase based on both Tivoli’s strong sales and G4 Rexton’s successful launch.

SsangYong’s domestic sales in June surged by 8.1% from a year earlier, exceeding 10,000 units for the second month in a row. The Tivoli, a market leader in the compact SUV, sold over 4,800 units and G4 Rexton showed strong sales in June.

In the domestic market, the company witnessed continuous growth for eight years since 2010. Its domestic sales for the first half of 2017 recorded highest ever in 13 years since H1 2004 when it posted 54,184 units, up 5.5% compared to the same period last year.

In the overseas market, however, the company’s June exports largely dropped by 51.1% over June 2016 and 29.3% based on accumulated basis this year respectively, due to sluggish global economy.

The weak exports contributed to a drop in the company’s overall sales in June, which decreased by 10.4% year-on-year and 5.7% on accumulated basis compared to the first half of the last year.

Meanwhile, SsangYong accelerates its efforts in the aggressive marketing globally to expand its global sales such as holding a SsangYong Rallycross Cup in Belgium, and gears up for global launch of G4 Rexton successfully.

Choi Johng-sik, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company, commented, “We continue to grow for the eighth consecutive year in the domestic market thanks to strong sales of the Tivoli and brand-new G4 Rexton,” adding, “We will make assurance doubly sure to secure profitability as well as to increase sales based on strengthened SUV lineup with the G4 Rexton.”

