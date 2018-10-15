SsangYong launches 0% finance offers for Tivoli, Tivoli XLV & Korando

SsangYong has announced a 0% finance offer over five years and with nil deposit on its diesel Tivoli, Tivoli XLV and Korando SE and SE 4×4. The popular petrol powered Tivoli, Tivoli XLV and Korando SE are also being offered with 0% finance but over two years.

SsangYong Korando 4×4 SsangYong Tivoli SsangYong Tivoli XLV

“We are always looking for ways to help reduce the cost of motoring for SsangYong owners,” commented Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, “and these are some great new offers in addition to our already competitive pricing.

“These offers will help those looking for a new car to plan their finances over five years, and with our recently announced 7-year and 150,000 mile warranty – the best in the industry! – complete peace of mind. Add Korean quality and comprehensive levels of equipment, and we are confident that SsangYong motorists are getting the best value new car deal in the UK.”

Tivoli compact SUV

Available with either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, the new Tivoli is extremely well equipped and comes with air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry. Prices for a Tivoli ELX diesel from £18,945 OTR or £235 per month.

Tivoli XLV

Sharing the same platform and wheelbase as the Tivoli, the XLV features a lengthened body and an expanded load capacity of 720 cubic litres of space. Comprehensively equipped, it also comes with a choice of either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, and with the option of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, two-wheel drive or 4×4. Prices start from just £17,495 for the Tivoli XLV EX diesel, or £219 a month.

Korando crossover

Italian designed and Korean built, the Korando crossover is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol or 2.2 diesel engine, and comes with a 6-speed manual or Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Comprehensive equipment includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors. The diesel Korando with two-wheel drive costs from just £18,495 or £229 per month, and as a 4×4 diesel from £19,995 or £249 per month.

With a 2-tonne towing capacity, the SsangYong Korando SE 4×4 won the class award for vehicles under £24,000 in The Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2018.

The 0% finance programme, which is being administered by SsangYong’s finance provider GMAC, offers purchasers realistic deposits and highly competitive monthly payments which can be tailored to a customers requirements.

* Example 0% offers with nil deposit are based on a 60 months repayment period

Tivoli diesel ELX manual Tivoli XLV diesel EX manual Korando 2.2 diesel SE manual Korando 2.2 diesel SE 4×4 manual 60 monthly payments £316 £292 £308 £333 On the road cash price £18,945 £17,495 £18,495 £19,995 Customer deposit £0 £0 £0 £0 Total amount of credit £18,945 £17,495 £18,495 £19,995 Interest charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Fixed rate of interest

per year, true 0% 0% 0% 0% Duration of agreement (months) 60 60 60 60 Total amount payable £18,945 £17,495 £18,495 £19,995 Representative APR 0% 0% 0% 0%

* Example 0% offers with customer deposit are based on a 60 months repayment period