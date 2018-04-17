SsangYong adds the ultimate Tivoli Limited Edition – and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

SsangYong is introducing the ultimate model to its Tivoli range – the Tivoli Ultimate.

Powered by a 1.6 litre Euro 6 petrol engine, this limited edition builds on the popular B-segment SUV and is matched with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed Aisin automatic.

The Ultimate features an electrically operated and ventilated driver’s seat, heated steering wheel, and facelift enhancements to the front including LED foglamps. Further differences over the standard car include a repositioned handbrake and minor changes to the switchgear.

Now available to order through SsangYong dealers, the Tivoli Ultimate costs £17,495 or £18,745 with automatic transmission.

The SsangYong Tivoli – the brand’s first B-segment SUV offers stylish good looks and class-leading levels of equipment and interior space. Based on the top of the range ELX, the Ultimate is one of the safest cars in its class and comes with state-of-the-art safety features such as Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, and Traffic Sign Recognition. It also includes seven airbags – front, side and curtain airbags plus a driver’s knee airbag.

Offering real value-for-money, the Ultimate is comprehensively equipped with leather upholstery, keyless starting, parking sensors and reversing camera, cruise control, electric windows, smart steering, a 7” touch screen with RDS radio, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity, TomTom navigation, diamond cut alloy wheels and dual-zone air conditioning.

The Style option is also available and adds a white or black roof, spoiler and wing mirrors and costs £400.

