SSAB’s annual report 2019 published

SSAB has today published its Annual Report 2019 and the Corporate Governance Report 2019.

The Annual Report comprises four parts:

– Business Review

– Corporate Governance Report

– Sustainability Report

– Financial Reports 2019 (adopted by the Board of Directors)

The Annual Report provides an overview of SSAB’s financial, social and environmental performance in 2019. The Sustainability Report 2019 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option.

The Corporate Governance Report 2019, which is not part of the Report of the Board of Directors, and the related Auditor’s report are also available on the Group’s website at ssab.com in the Corporate Governance section.

SOURCE: SSAB