SSAB to initiate employer-employee negotiations in its Finnish operations

SSAB has decided to initiate employer-employee negotiations concerning temporary layoffs in its Finnish operations following weakened market conditions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The negotiations apply to SSAB Group’s personnel in Finland, excluding subsidiaries Ruukki Construction and Tibnor.

The exact number of employees affected as well as the lengths of the temporary lay-offs will be decided in the negotiations. Any temporary layoffs would begin in week 16 at the earliest.

SOURCE: SSAB