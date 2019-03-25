SSAB Hämeenlinna awarded automotive industry’s IATF 16949:2016 certification

“The certificate we were awarded supports the achievement of SSAB’s growth targets in the automotive industry and in increased sales of premium products. IATF certification is recognition of the long-term hard work we have done in Hämeenlinna. It also means we can show customers in the automotive industry that our products and operations meet the requirements of the standard,” says Olavi Huhtala, Head of SSAB Europe.

Maintaining certification is a continuous process which requires us to monitor the performance and delivery accuracy of our products. DNV GL will audit the works every year.

SSAB Hämeenlinna supplies premium products to customers in the automotive industry. These products include ultra-high strength galvanized steel, which among other things is used in the manufacture of car safety components.

The Hämeenlinna Tube Mill and SSAB Borlänge in Sweden have already this certification. Certification projects are currently under way in Raahe (Finland) and in Arendal (Sweden).

SOURCE: SSAB