SSAB to donate EUR 25,000 to benefit children and young people in Finland

During the early summer, every SSAB, Ruukki Construction or Tibnor employee in Finland had a chance to suggest any suitable causes working to benefit children and young people. A total of 65 suggestions were received. The personnel at each site chose the final local beneficiaries by voting for the causes they wanted the company to support.

The causes receiving the most votes by site were:

• SSAB, Helsinki: HelsinkiMissio’s youth crisis support provides confidential counselling free of charge for young people and adults aged 12-29 and their families in crisis situations.

• SSAB, Hämeenlinna: Hope – Yhdessä ja Yhteisesti ry distributes donations of clothes and goods to the needy and families in crisis, and also supports hobbies and leisure-time experiences for children and young people.

• SSAB, Raahe: Save the Children, the local Raahe branch organizes free recreational events for children and families with children, and supports recreational activities and studies for needy children and young people.

• Ruukki: youth center Dixi – the city of Seinäjoki provides young people with safe, substance-free facilities to spend their free time.

• Tibnor: Seinäjoki Icehearts –ice hockey team is a social sports club set up to prevent social exclusion through team sport. Activities are free for all team players.

Many other charities receiving a lot of votes will also receive support from SSAB.

“SSAB has traditionally supported and continues to support many sports clubs and sports-related efforts. This is why on this occasion we wanted to highlight suggestions that bring joy, support and wellbeing in other fields of life and to those particularly in need,” said Taina Kyllönen, SSAB’s Head of Group Communications.

The company is also encouraging its employees to take part in voluntary work in the charities that received most votes.

