SSAB: Docol hot-rolled AHSS provides new opportunities for chassis manufacturers

SSAB has introduced a range of hot-rolled advanced high strength steel (AHSS) grades to the Docol product portfolio of automotive steel, allowing for the development of new, innovative chassis components.

The new Docol range of hot-rolled AHSS products brings increased strength to automotive components like torsion beams, control arms and chassis. It also provides manufacturers with an optimized microstructure that delivers excellent fatigue properties as well as easy forming of complex designs.

Docol hot-rolled AHSS is available in strength levels up to 1200 MPa, which is 4 times higher than high strength aluminum. Steel is also the most cost-efficient lightweight material. Overall, the complexity and high integration level that chassis require today can be solved with Docol hot-rolled AHSS.

For chassis components, hot rolled steel is often the more suitable choice due to its larger interval in thickness. Docol hot-rolled AHSS products are available in thicknesses ranging from 2.0 up to 6.0 mm, which allows chassis components to benefit fully from the unique characteristics of the steel.

“In addition to a wide thickness range, Docol hot rolled AHSS makes it possible to drastically increase the tensile strength in a component, while reducing the amount of material needed to produce it. This can result in a significant reduction in weight, while achieving the same performance and a lower cost, thanks to less material needed overall” explains Daniel Sund, Product Manager Hot Rolled Products, SSAB.

Docol hot rolled AHSS products are the result of an advanced cooling line at the SSAB hot rolling mill, which provides both cooling power and the accuracy to hit the exact properties desired. This state-of-the-art system, installed in 2011, resulted in the ability to create many more grades of hot rolled AHSS, with high consistency.

The range of Docol hot rolled steels is extensive, with many more grades currently in development, including steels like complex phase (CP), martensitic steel (M), press hardening steels (PHS) as well as grades with improved hole expansion and new 3rd generations steels. All Docol grades are also combined with close collaboration and advice from SSAB in order to maximize the utilization of the material properties in the right way.

