SSAB and Polmotors start partnership for fossil-free steel structural automotive components

SSAB has entered into an agreement with Polmotors — an innovative Tier 1 supplier — to future supplies of fossil-free steel for their structural automotive components and assemblies

The collaboration aims to explore the potential of fossil-free materials in demanding automotive applications, combining SSAB’s pioneering work in decarbonized steel production with Polmotors’ experience in manufacturing components for leading OEMs.

“Polmotors sees the future of fossil-free steel,” says CEO Maciej Graboś. “And the potential competitive advantage of being an early adopter, positioning ourselves to meet the anticipated market demand from premium automotive OEMs. We design and manufacture crash management systems (CMSs) for these customers, such as bumpers and rally bars, so choice of materials is crucial. Polmotors looks forward to joint R&D — working with SSAB and the OEMs — for the implementation of new steel grades in our products.”

“Polmotors recently celebrated its 35thanniversary,” said Robert Lewandowski, SSAB Key Account Manager. ”I’ve had the pleasure and privilege to meet them 20 years ago and observe how an initially small, Polish-owned enterprise turned into a global Tier1 supplier. Decarbonization of the automotive industry requires cooperation across the supply chain where Tier 1 companies play an important role”.

SSAB is revolutionizing steelmaking with two unique decarbonized steels and aims to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. We’ve already launched SSAB Zero™, which is based on recycled steel and made using fossil-free energy. We’ve also succeeded in producing the world’s first fossil-free steel. Fossil-free steel is a proof of concept and pilot delivery from SSAB.SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steel production, replacing the coking coal traditionally used for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

SOURCE: SSAB