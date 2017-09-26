Srihari Mulgund, President, Ricardo India confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Srihari Mulgund, President, Ricardo India has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Currently serving as the President of Ricardo India, Srihari Mulgund has over 16 years of experience in powertrain product development and management consulting. In his previous role, he headed Ricardo Strategic Consulting – Asia, leading key strategic engagements with global automotive companies, government agencies and private equity firms.

Prior to joining Ricardo, he worked in the USA for over a decade with Aisin and FEV, on a range of transmission development and calibration programmes. Sri graduated with an MBA from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and MS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Toledo, USA.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.