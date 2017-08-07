Sreegururaj Jayachander, Principal Engineer, Mahindra & Mahindra confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Sreegururaj Jayachander, Principal Engineer, Mahindra & Mahindra has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Sreegururaj heads the Autonomous & Sustainable Farming group at Mahindra Research Valley, the R&D division of Mahindra’s automotive and farming sectors. As the Principal Engineer of the group, he is responsible for the co-creation and deployment of technology strategy in the farm electronics domain. His focus is on developing relevant new technologies in advance of vehicle programmes which help to reduce time to market and launch reliable products for M&M.

Sreegururaj has over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry and has worked in various domains, including vehicle dynamics, embedded controls, electric vehicles and connected solutions. He was the project leader for the recently launched “DiGisense”, Mahindra’s Cloud-based connected vehicles solutions, and is currently engaged in the development of autonomous vehicle technology for Mahindra. He has five International Papers and six patents to his credit.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

