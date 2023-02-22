SQM and Circulor provide end-to-end lithium traceability, enabling attribution of upstream activity to EV batteries

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), one of the world’s largest producers of lithium and lithium derivatives, collaborates with Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, to deliver traceability for lithium from source to the final product, making such information available to downstream automakers, including Volvo Cars

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), one of the world’s largest producers of lithium and lithium derivatives, collaborates with Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, to deliver traceability for lithium from source to the final product, making such information available to downstream automakers, including Volvo Cars.

In its mission to develop and produce diverse products essential for human progress, SQM continues to incorporate innovation and technology to ensure it’s working to fulfill the highest standards in sustainable and responsible stewardship. In line with this ethos, SQM and Circulor began their work together last year to set a new standard for end-to-end lithium supply chain traceability, responding to growing demand from downstream customers for visibility into upstream provenance and activity.

In addition to following SQM lithium from Chile to the final EV battery, Circulor also provides dynamic tracking of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions produced by each supply chain participant. This data is attributed to the flow of materials and provides SQM and its downstream customers with greater accuracy of the product’s embedded CO2-e footprint.

By sharing greater granularity about its products, SQM plays a critical role in helping customers make visible their supply chains. With this visibility comes the opportunity for companies to focus their decarbonization efforts and ensure compliance with regulations, such as the EU Battery Regulation and the U.S. Clean Vehicle Tax Credit.

“SQM welcomes this initiative to further collaborate with our downstream customers to ensure supply chain transparency”, said Ricardo Ramos, CEO of SQM. “We are fully committed to responsible production, and this adds to our existing sustainability credentials, which include IRMA certification and online salar monitoring. We have the lowest CO2 and water footprint of any lithium producer in the world, and Circulor’s technology will now enable us to demonstrate this at every stage of the value chain.”

“Collaboration is key to achieving true supply chain transparency”, said Circulor CEO Douglas Johnson-Poensgen. “We are proud to work with SQM in pioneering full lithium traceability as we work toward greater sustainability, resiliency, and making such information available to automakers and their end customers.”

SOURCE: Circulor