Spyker enters into a major collaboration agreement

Today, August 28 2020, entrepreneur Boris Rotenberg, owner of among others SMP Racing and BR Engineering, his business partner Michail Pessis, co-owner of SMP Racing Monaco as well as owner of Milan Morady SA in Luxemburg and R-Company GmbH in Germany and Victor R. Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Spyker Ltd announce a far reaching collaboration between the above companies and the Spyker group.

Headed by BR Engineering, which has vast experience in motorsport, SMP Racing which has earned many motor sport accolades among other at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Milan Morady as professional design and marketing company, the production of the new Spyker C8 Preliator, the sensational Spyker D8 Peking-to-Paris SSUV as well as the Spyker B6 Venator will be produced starting in 2021 with the Spyker C8 Preliator.

Michail Pessis of Milan Morady SA said: ”Since Boris Rotenberg and I ordered our first Spyker almost a decade ago we passionately fell in love with the beauty and craftsmanship of these hand-built sportscars. As of 2015 the cooperation with Spyker intensified through Milan Morady which now culminates in the collaboration agreement announced today. Moreover BR Engineering and Milan Morady have for the past few years already been involved in the development and production of a number of Spyker C8 Ailerons in so-called Limited Edition BR configuration in our German facilities.”

There can be no doubt that Spyker has had a few very tough years since the demise of Saab Automobile AB, in 2011. With this new partnership those days are definitely gone and Spyker will become an important player in the supersportscar market segment.

R-Company, an exclusive automotive tuning company with in-house carbon production facilities and over 20 years of experience in the sportscar market, is another partner in this new group of companies.

Much to the delight of the world wide owners of the 265 Spyker road cars built to date, the after sales department and service facilities will be located in the new German production facilities as well.

Also for 2021, the opening of Spyker’s first international Flagship Store is planned in Monaco to present the hand-built Spyker models to its discerning clientele in the proper setting. Further Flagship stores are expected to be opened later on.

It goes without saying that Spyker intends to re-enter the international race arena through its partnership with SMP Racing and to again take a strong foot hold in motorsports.

Both entrepreneurs stated that they are fully motivated and determined to create a successful collaboration with Spyker: ”We really look forward to become a part of this new chapter for the epic Spyker brand. Our group of companies will launch the Spyker brand successfully in the league of the world’s best super sportscars.”

Victor R. Muller, Spyker’s Chief Executive Officer said: ”The collaboration agreement which we signed today, is the high light of months of our relentless efforts to build a solid Spyker company which disposes of both technical as well as financial means to achieve its business objectives. My gratitude goes out to Boris Rotenberg and Michail Pessis for the trust they both placed in us.”

SOURCE: Spyker