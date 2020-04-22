SpurWechsel – Daimler Sustainability Report 2019

The Daimler AG Sustainability Report 2019, with the title “SpurWechsel”, will be published on April 22, 2020. As well as the main report section itself, one of the main features this time around is a chapter about strategic sustainability objectives and fields of action. The name SpurWechsel sums it up neatly: the focus is on the sustainable transformation of Daimler.

Daimler’s vision: self-determined mobility with fewer emissions, lower consumption of resources and fewer accidents. It is about creating economic, environmental and social responsibility for all stakeholders: for customers and employees as well as investors, business partners and for society as a whole.

In undertaking its SpurWechsel, the company is keen to focus on the following areas:

Carbon-neutral mobility by 2039

Decoupling the consumption of resources from growth in business volume

Innovative mobility and traffic solutions for liveable cities

More safety in road traffic

Data responsibility

Responsibility for the observance of human rights along the entire value chain

The basis for the achievement of these objectives is established by Daimler through forward-looking collaboration with its partners in business, politics and civil society, as well as with its employees around the world.

This SpurWechsel also involves venturing into the field of green financing, for example through green bonds. Such instruments create new opportunities to underpin the high future investment required for carbon-neutral technologies. At the same time they offer environmentally-conscious investors a chance to play a direct part in Daimler’s ambitious sustainability projects. In this way, Daimler is supporting the EU’s Green Deal, one of the objectives of which is to motivate institutional investors to direct more capital into low-carbon and climate-neutral projects.

Ambition 2039: carbon-neutral by 2039

One of the key fields of action at Daimler is to reduce CO 2 emissions. The Group has therefore set itself the aim of offering a fully carbon-neutral passenger car new-vehicle fleet by 2039. As an important step in this process, Daimler plans to increase significantly the sales of passenger cars with plug-in hybrid drive systems and all-electric drive systems, to more than 50 percent by 2030. The aim is also that all new commercial vehicles in Europe, Japan and North America should be carbon-neutral in driving operation, likewise by 2039. Similar plans are in place at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

SOURCE: Daimler