Spotlight on the Maserati Levante with V8 engine in the GTS and Trofeo trims at the Los Angeles Auto Show

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Maserati showcases the Levante SUV in the GTS and top-of-the range Trofeo trims, both equipped with the powerful “Made in Maranello” V8 engine able to deliver 550 hp for the GT and 590 hp for the Trofeo.

The entire MY19 range will also be present on the Maserati stand, with Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levantein the GranLusso and GranSport trims, the ideal embodiment of the Brand’s dual personality.

Also on display will be the GranCabrio MC, a fine incarnation of the Maserati open-top GT concept.

A range which has never been so rich and complete, and is certain to stun the West Coast motoring enthusiasts visiting the Los Angeles Convention Center from 30 November to 9 December.

The Maserati stand in the “City of Angels” will also host two of the Modena Brand’s historic partners, Ermenegildo Zegna and Bulgari, each with its own exclusive area.

SOURCE: Maserati