Sport, meet utility: 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 SUVs coming to the US delivering premium performance and utility

The 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 premium SUVs are coming to the U.S. in late spring equipped with 500 horsepower and successful Q design language. With 4.0-liter TFSI® V8 engines, the SUVs can accelerate from 0-60 in 4.3 seconds. With the attention to detail and design for which the brand is known, the 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 offer customers performance and practicality in a premium package.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 serves as the first performance variant of the brand’s newly updated three-row SUV to be sold in the U.S. The Audi SQ8 slots between the Audi Q8 flagship SUV, and the first ever RS SUV, the all-new RS Q8.

Both the SQ7 and SQ8 are equipped with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of generating 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission and standard quattro® all-wheel drive. This allows both S models to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds on the way to a 155 mph top-track speed.

Strengthening cornering capabilities is an available quattro® sport differential, amplifying the capabilities of the standard vehicles’ 40:60 front-to-rear torque split and sending up to 80% of the vehicles’ power to the rear axle with the added strength of being able to transfer torque from side-to-side at the rear wheels to help enable better handling.

Other technologies empowering the driver include standard all-wheel steering that can turn the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels to aid low-speed maneuverability and handling, as well as stability at higher speeds. Available on SQ7 and SQ8 models will also be electromechanical active roll stabilization, which can stiffen the front and rear stabilizer bars when dynamic driving takes precedence over cruising.

The 2020 SQ7 and SQ8 are differentiated with Alu-optic or Black-optic design elements, including air intake blades, side sill blades, standard silver mirror caps and quad exhaust outlets. SQ7 models carry a new octagonal Singleframe® grille and will come with 20- or 21-inch wheel designs. The SQ8 will also feature an Alu-optic grille surround and will have standard 21- and available 22-inch wheel designs.

Inside, the SQ7 and SQ8 have standard front S sport seats each with heating and ventilation, keeping passengers comfortable. The seats feature cross-stitched leather, unique to the S models.

Balancing premium performance, utility and design, the SQ7 and SQ8 arrive in U.S. Audi showrooms in the late spring, with final pricing and packaging to be announced closer to their on-sale dates.

SOURCE: Audi