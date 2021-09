Just like the original Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, the fifth-generation Integra will be a premium sport compact with striking five-door design

Just like the original Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, the fifth-generation Integra will be a premium sport compact with striking five-door design.

More details about the all-new Acura Integra will be available closer to its 2022 introduction.

SOURCE: Acura