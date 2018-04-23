‘Special report: Vehicle manufacturing & Industry 4.0’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: Vehicle manufacturing & Industry 4.0’ which includes exclusive interviews with suppliers and OEMs, and strategic analysis by leading management consultants.

Connectivity, data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence are effecting change throughout the automotive industry, and not just on the road.

Manufacturing is evolving, with factories becoming smarter and more efficient. Big Data and Industry 4.0 might be buzzwords, but they also help OEMs and suppliers to shape their manufacturing and supply chains. There’s no clear definition of Industry 4.0, but the pace of change is such that production managers still need to ensure their facilities are 4.0-ready.

This exclusive Automotive World report looks at how the automotive industry is approaching changes in manufacturing, and provides insight from experts at OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

In this report:

Automotive industry is digital champion of the world

The ascent of Big Data in vehicle manufacturing

PSA wants smaller, smarter manufacturing

Daimler gets smart at Brazil truck factory

End of the line? Audi readies itself for modular assembly

Digital siblings will be essential for highly customised lines

Three focal points for future manufacturing, says robotics supplier

Industry 4.0 to leverage automation, AI and data

Suppliers prepare as Industry 4.0 connects every part of the car

5G is within reach – but is it too good for manufacturing?

‘Special report: Vehicle manufacturing & Industry 4.0’ features strategic analysis by KPMG’s Alec McCullie, Associate Director and UK Lead for Industry 4.0, and James Bishop, Assistant Manager for Industry 4.0 and Operational Transformation, and exclusive interviews with:

Michael Breme , Head of Production and Plant Planning, Audi

, Head of Production and Plant Planning, Yann Vincent , Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Manufacturing, PSA Group

, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Manufacturing, Carlos Santiago , Chief Operating Officer, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil

, Chief Operating Officer, Massimo Ippolito , Innovation Manager, Comau

, Innovation Manager, Guatam Dutta , Senior Director, Marketing, Siemens Industry Software Solutions

, Senior Director, Marketing, Stefan Hartung , Board Member – Manufacturing, Robert Bosch

, Board Member – Manufacturing, Maxence Tilliette , Managing Director, Accenture

, Managing Director, Stefan Schrauf , Partner, PwC Strategy& and EMEA Lead, Digital Operations Competence Center

, Partner, PwC Strategy& and EMEA Lead, Heiko Weber, Partner, PwC Strategy& Germany and head of Automotive Advisory for Germany, Austria and Switzerland

