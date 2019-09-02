‘Special Report: The future of mobility in the USA’ published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report considers the evolution of transportation across America.

After decades of high levels of car ownership and a culture of driving, there is growing concern in the US about population growth, congestion and pollution. Numerous US cities have been actively cultivating future mobility solutions, notably Columbus, Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, New York and San Francisco. The country leads global investment in future mobility start-ups, and there are some fascinating examples of innovation in next-generation mobility.

There’s a long way to go, however, and a major societal transformation is required to convince Americans to move away from the convenience of a car-centric lifestyle.

In this report:

Executive summary

US leads global investment in mobility start-ups

What will it take to reshape US travel patterns?

Can Tesla maintain its US electric vehicle sales lead?

State-by-state laws continue to challenge US autonomous vehicle development

Could automation triple productivity and speed of freight movement?

Automakers frustrated at uncertain future of CARB states

Silicon Valley could turn San Francisco into a CASE leader

‘Special Report: The future of mobility in the USA’ provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

AlixPartners

Energy Innovation

General Motors

Kelley Blue Book

Kodiak Robotics

Mcity

McKinsey & Company

RAND Corp

Scoot

Skip

Transport Futures

Voyage

Zoox

