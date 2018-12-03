‘Special report: The future of mobility in Denver’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published new research exploring the evolution of transportation in Denver.

The rapidly growing population of Colorado’s largest city and state capital has accelerated the need for improvements in public and private transportation. This means not only improving the way Denverites travel around now, but preparing for a future of potentially very different mobility expectations and requirements.

Collaboration is strong in Denver, between the city and state administrations, and between government and private business. This willingness to collaborate has been essential for funding the implementation of autonomous vehicle trials, the development of infrastructure for vehicle electrification and the installation of the technology required for high speed connectivity.

This report offers insight into the changes taking place in this fast-growing city. It is also a fascinating read for anyone interested in learning about the innovative ways in which a city can respond to changing transportation needs, and lay the groundwork – literally – for future mobility.

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Denver’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-denver/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com, and features insight from some of the leading stakeholders in the evolution of mobility in Denver.

In this report:

Executive summary

Interview: Amy Ford, Chief of Advanced Mobility, Colorado DOT

Chariot shakes up Denver commute as congestion concerns grow

Shared, electric, autonomous – Denver shuttle tackles multiple urban challenges

Interview: Eulois Cleckley, Executive Director, Denver Public Works

A clear vision is allowing Denver to build for an autonomous future

What will it take to make Denver all-electric?

A broad mobility framework will allow Denver’s authorities to remain agile

Travel apps could aid future city mobility development

American love of the car has created challenges for MaaS advocates

Players of all sizes seek niches in the evolution of Denver’s mobility

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Denver includes exclusive insight from:

Accenture

Chariot

City and County of Denver

Colorado Department of Transportation

Denver Public Works

EasyMile

VeHo

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-denver/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/