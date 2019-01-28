Automotive World has published a new report which looks at the origins of lean production and its role in the future of vehicle manufacturing.

The origins of the Toyota Production System (TPS) lie in assembly line improvements that began in 1947. Copied, adopted, adapted and developed in the decades since its implementation, TPS remains a de facto manufacturing standard, although in recent years, it has been more commonly referred to as ‘lean manufacturing’.

TPS is a complex manufacturing system based around a set of principles that includes constant improvement, alerts and information, a zero-waste target and just-in-time (JIT) delivery. Automation plays an important role in TPS, but only when and where it is required. At its heart, TPS values humans in the factory. Indeed, the creators of TPS referred to ‘autonomation’, or the importance of automation to enhance the human touch.

This exclusive Automotive World report examines the relevance of TPS today and its role in the production of the vehicles of tomorrow.

‘Special report: Reinventing the Toyota Production System’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-reinventing-the-toyota-production-system/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary

Adopted and adapted, the Toyota Production System remains relevant

From radical to ubiquitous: modern vehicle manufacturing owes it all to TPS

The TPS mindset – The human side of manufacturing

Digital revolution puts fresh spin on lean manufacturing

Lean, just-in-time principles remain essential for suppliers

Industry 4.0 will enhance but not replace lean manufacturing

From handling solutions to industrial IT: the machinery behind the efficiency

AI will help automakers master highly customised just-in-time production

Why data will underpin future efficiency gains in vehicle manufacturing

Manufacturing success lies in sustained process improvement

‘Special report: Reinventing the Toyota Production System’ provides insight from a range of leading automotive industry stakeholders and experts, including:

Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

Comau

Frost & Sullivan

Lean Associates

MasterMover

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Novotek

Oliver Wyman

Oxford University, Saïd Business School

ZF

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-reinventing-the-toyota-production-system/