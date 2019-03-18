‘Special report: M:bility | Detroit – key takeaways’ by Automotive World

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day event designed by Automotive World to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility

   March 18, 2019

A new Automotive World report summarises the major talking points raised at M:bility | Detroit.

The automotive industry faces a growing number of challenges as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry.

These themes and more ran throughout M:bility | Detroit, a two-day event designed by Automotive World to help stakeholders from the automotive industry, mobility sector and transportation providers understand the future of mobility.

‘Special report: M:bility | Detroit – key takeaways’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-mbility-detroit-key-takeaways/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

  • Executive summary
  • COMMENT: Don’t forget ‘mobility’ in the pursuit of ‘the future’
  • What is the future of mobility?
  • HD maps—the hidden sensors that help autonomous vehicles see round corners
  • Keep it simple, keep it safe—the importance of lean software for secure vehicles
  • Static analysis cracks the code to bug-free autonomous vehicles
  • Micro-mobility kicks on as cities start to choke
  • The dirty business of keeping autonomous vehicles clean
  • What is the future of mobility in Detroit?

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-mbility-detroit-key-takeaways/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

Close
Close