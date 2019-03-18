‘Special report: M:bility | Detroit – key takeaways’ by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report summarises the major talking points raised at M:bility | Detroit.

The automotive industry faces a growing number of challenges as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry.

These themes and more ran throughout M:bility | Detroit, a two-day event designed by Automotive World to help stakeholders from the automotive industry, mobility sector and transportation providers understand the future of mobility.

In this report:

Executive summary

COMMENT: Don’t forget ‘mobility’ in the pursuit of ‘the future’

What is the future of mobility?

HD maps—the hidden sensors that help autonomous vehicles see round corners

Keep it simple, keep it safe—the importance of lean software for secure vehicles

Static analysis cracks the code to bug-free autonomous vehicles

Micro-mobility kicks on as cities start to choke

The dirty business of keeping autonomous vehicles clean

What is the future of mobility in Detroit?

