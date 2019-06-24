A new Automotive World report discusses the prospects for the gasoline engine as vehicle propulsion technology evolves.

With diesel technology attracting criticism around NOx emissions in particular, diesel car sales have plummeted, increasing the proportion of gasoline engines. This trend is particularly notable in Europe, where diesel was previously favoured for its superior fuel economy.

However, gasoline engine technology is also under scrutiny, and varying degrees of electrification appear inevitable. Global electric vehicle (EV) registrations are unlikely to outnumber sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs) before 2035, and a mass transition from ICE to EV is unrealistic—it is more likely that plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) featuring gasoline engines will be a crucial stepping stone, especially in the US market.

Automotive World’s report on gasoline engines is built around interviews with and insight from automakers, suppliers and industry analysts.

‘Special report: Is this the end of the gasoline engine?’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-is-this-the-end-of-the-gasoline-engine/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Is the auto industry ready to ditch the gasoline engine?

Interview: John Juriga, Director of Powertrain, Hyundai-Kia America

‘All electric’: one small step for Volvo, but one giant leap for the auto industry

As automakers prepare to move on from gasoline, will consumers follow?

Auto supplier strategy shift: dependence on combustion, but ready for electrification

Suppliers eye further gasoline engine emissions reductions

With the ball in their forecourt, fuel suppliers prepare for the end of gasoline

Despite imminent electrification, gasoline engine development will continue

Could alternative engine architecture slash gasoline CO2 emissions?

Cutting off the gasoline lifeline requires regulatory assistance

‘Special report: Is this the end of the gasoline engine?’ provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Achates Power

AlixPartners

Hyundai-Kia

IHS Markit

Kantar

Kelley Blue Book

Lux Research

PwC

Robert Bosch

Schaeffler

Shell

Stahl Automotive Consulting

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-is-this-the-end-of-the-gasoline-engine/