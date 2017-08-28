‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report on innovations in vehicle braking technology. ‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ looks at the latest in braking technology, and how the industry’s approach to stopping vehicles is changing in line with broader changes in the mainstream automotive industry.

Electrification, automation, increased engine power and general technological advances have led to significant changes in vehicle braking technology.

This Automotive World special report contains a series of articles on developments in automotive braking technology based on exclusive in-depth interviews with brake system suppliers, light vehicle manufacturers and HD truck and bus OEMs.

‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-innovation-in-vehicle-braking) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Eight trends in vehicle braking

The bus of the future needs new brake tech, says Daimler

Autonomous emergency braking enters a new stage

Braking performance visibility essential for safe trucks, says Volvo

Rising engine power mirrored by performance brake demand

Electrified and integrated: brake suppliers brace for next-gen complexity

Electrification and automation demand new brake tech

Interview: Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group

Strong and stable: HD sector continues to build on ABS

Market forces, not mandates, to boost AEB uptake

‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ features exclusive interviews with:

Peter Schumacher, Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Daimler Buses

Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Werner Uhler , Director of Product Management, Bosch Driver Assistance Systems

, Director of Product Management, Carl Johan Almqvist , Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks

, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Dan Sandberg , Chief Executive, Brembo North America

, Chief Executive, David Milot , Vice President of Brake System Applications, ZF North America

, Vice President of Brake System Applications, Karl-Friedrich Woersdoerfer , Vice President of Product Development, Continental Hydraulic Brake Systems

, Vice President of Product Development, Cristina Arias , Head of Program Management and Business Development, Continental Vehicle Dynamics

, Head of Program Management and Business Development, Alan Lee , Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group

, Assistant President and CTO, Mark Melletat , Director of Field Operations, Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

, Director of Field Operations, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General, Euro NCAP

