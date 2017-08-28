‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report on innovations in vehicle braking technology. ‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ looks at the latest in braking technology, and how the industry’s approach to stopping vehicles is changing in line with broader changes in the mainstream automotive industry.
Electrification, automation, increased engine power and general technological advances have led to significant changes in vehicle braking technology.
This Automotive World special report contains a series of articles on developments in automotive braking technology based on exclusive in-depth interviews with brake system suppliers, light vehicle manufacturers and HD truck and bus OEMs.
‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-innovation-in-vehicle-braking) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
In this report:
- Eight trends in vehicle braking
- The bus of the future needs new brake tech, says Daimler
- Autonomous emergency braking enters a new stage
- Braking performance visibility essential for safe trucks, says Volvo
- Rising engine power mirrored by performance brake demand
- Electrified and integrated: brake suppliers brace for next-gen complexity
- Electrification and automation demand new brake tech
- Interview: Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group
- Strong and stable: HD sector continues to build on ABS
- Market forces, not mandates, to boost AEB uptake
‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ features exclusive interviews with:
- Peter Schumacher, Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Daimler Buses
- Werner Uhler, Director of Product Management, Bosch Driver Assistance Systems
- Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks
- Dan Sandberg, Chief Executive, Brembo North America
- David Milot, Vice President of Brake System Applications, ZF North America
- Karl-Friedrich Woersdoerfer, Vice President of Product Development, Continental Hydraulic Brake Systems
- Cristina Arias, Head of Program Management and Business Development, Continental Vehicle Dynamics
- Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group
- Mark Melletat, Director of Field Operations, Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems
- Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General, Euro NCAP
