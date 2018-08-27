‘Special report: How do you secure the autonomous vehicle?’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: How do you secure the autonomous vehicle?’ which considers the importance of cyber security in a future of self-drive technology.

Automakers, suppliers, cyber security experts and other stakeholders share expert and exclusive insight into AV cyber security; the report underlines the importance of ensuring the technology is free from external interference, and emphasises the need to assure consumers that the technology is safe for all vehicle occupants and roads users alike.

‘Special report: How do you secure the autonomous vehicle?’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-how-do-you-secure-the-autonomous-vehicle/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary New approach to cyber security needed for connected and autonomous vehicles Security must become part of basic vehicle design Regulatory uncertainty over AV cyber security is limiting development Digital I.D. and authentication vital for automotive cyber security AV success requires expertise at every step of the development process Collaboration essential in combatting cyber security threats It’s time to recognise the defensive potential of open source



OTA updates and honeypots currently best automotive anti-virus

Companies must work with ethical hackers to maximise cyber potential

No cyber security, no autonomous vehicle revolution

‘Special report: How do you secure the autonomous vehicle?’ features an exclusive article by Wolf Richter, Partner at McKinsey & Company, as well as exclusive insight from industry experts, including:

Faye Francy , Executive Director, Auto-ISAC

, Executive Director, Dennis Nobelius Chief Executive, Zenuity

Chief Executive, Yoni Heilbronn , Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security

, Chief Marketing Officer, Yuval Weisglass , Vice President of Automotive Cybersecurity, Harman

, Vice President of Automotive Cybersecurity, Ralf Schedel , Head of Sales for Cyber Security, G+D Mobile Security

, Head of Sales for Cyber Security, David Lindgren, Head of IT Architecture and Cybersecurity, Zenuity

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-how-do-you-secure-the-autonomous-vehicle

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.