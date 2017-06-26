‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ published by Automotive World

Based on interviews with OEMs, suppliers and industry commentators, a new Automotive World special report considers the current and future role of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
FCEVs – for so long the powertrain technology ‘just over the horizon’, seemingly always ‘about a decade away’. But with investment in H2 R&D at apparently unprecedented levels, are we about to see a breakthrough for FCEVs?
‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-fuel-cell-vehicles/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
In this report:
- Fuel cell vehicles: on the cusp of a breakthrough?
- Suppliers must prepare now for future powertrain diversity
- Honda’s FCEV vision takes shape as Clarity hits the road
- FCEV infrastructure challenge could get easier and cheaper with time
- Starting from scratch: the indie building the car around the tech
- Collaborative efforts continue on fuel cell vehicle cost reduction
- For logistics companies, fuel cells are just one piece of the puzzle
- From track to truck, the race is on to take FCVs to the mainstream
- Scalable fuel cell tech means Mirai is just the start, says Toyota
- Slow-burner: H2 sector needs tipping point for FCV viability
‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ includes an industry overview written by Lisa Jerram of Navigant Research, and exclusive interviews with:
- Gavin Donkin, Vice President Product Development, Honeywell Transportation Systems
- Thomas Brachmann, Section Lead, xEV Powertrain Research, Honda R&D Europe
- Markus Bachmeier, Head of Hydrogen Solutions, Linde Group
- Hugo Spowers, Chief Engineer and Founder, Riversimple
- Raimund Stroebel, Director, European Fuel Cell Products, Dana
- Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President Global Engineering and Sustainability, UPS
- Jean-Francois Weber, founder and R&D Director, GreenGT
- Craig Scott, National Manager, US Advanced Technology Group, Toyota
