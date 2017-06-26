‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ published by Automotive World

Based on interviews with OEMs, suppliers and industry commentators, a new Automotive World special report considers the current and future role of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

FCEVs – for so long the powertrain technology ‘just over the horizon’, seemingly always ‘about a decade away’. But with investment in H2 R&D at apparently unprecedented levels, are we about to see a breakthrough for FCEVs?

‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-fuel-cell-vehicles/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Fuel cell vehicles: on the cusp of a breakthrough?

Suppliers must prepare now for future powertrain diversity

Honda’s FCEV vision takes shape as Clarity hits the road

FCEV infrastructure challenge could get easier and cheaper with time

Starting from scratch: the indie building the car around the tech

Collaborative efforts continue on fuel cell vehicle cost reduction

For logistics companies, fuel cells are just one piece of the puzzle

From track to truck, the race is on to take FCVs to the mainstream

Scalable fuel cell tech means Mirai is just the start, says Toyota

Slow-burner: H2 sector needs tipping point for FCV viability

‘Special report: Fuel cell vehicles’ includes an industry overview written by Lisa Jerram of Navigant Research, and exclusive interviews with:

Gavin Donkin , Vice President Product Development, Honeywell Transportation Systems

, Vice President Product Development, Thomas Brachmann , Section Lead, xEV Powertrain Research , Honda R&D Europe

, Section Lead, xEV Powertrain Research Markus Bachmeier , Head of Hydrogen Solutions, Linde Group

, Head of Hydrogen Solutions, Hugo Spowers , Chief Engineer and Founder, Riversimple

, Chief Engineer and Founder, Raimund Stroebel , Director, European Fuel Cell Products, Dana

, Director, European Fuel Cell Products, Mark Wallace , Senior Vice President Global Engineering and Sustainability, UPS

, Senior Vice President Global Engineering and Sustainability, Jean-Francois Weber , founder and R&D Director, GreenGT

, founder and R&D Director, Craig Scott, National Manager, US Advanced Technology Group, Toyota

