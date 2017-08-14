‘Special report: Electric vehicles’ published by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report on electric vehicles. ‘Special report: Electric vehicles’ examines the role of electrification in the mainstream automotive industry.

Despite decades of electric vehicle development, only now does mainstream adoption of EVs appear likely. Thanks to a combination of regulatory pressure, technological advancements, consumer awareness and desirable products, electrified vehicles have secured their place on buyers’ consideration lists.

This Automotive World special report provides insight into vehicle electrification from vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other major EV industry players.

‘Special report: Electric vehicles’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-electric-vehicles) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

EVs and the auto industry: Why electrifying existing fleets is not enough

Cool cables could make EV charging as fast as ICE refuelling

The race is on to extend EV offering via ‘charging on-the-go’

Hybrid SUVs a ‘natural progression’ for the brand, says Mitsubishi

Remove barriers to adoption to boost EV market, says network supplier

All eyes on China as it asserts EV dominance

Long-distance BEVs require a balanced approach

Convenience, dynamics and desire – Renault’s vision for mass market EVs

Power grids prepare for potential EV surge

Tech, business innovations push plug-ins towards mass-adoption

‘Special report:Electric vehicles’ features industry overviews by Axel Schmidt, MD and Global Lead of Accenture’s automotive practice, and Yuan-Sheng Yu, Senior Analyst, Energy Transition, at Lux Research, and exclusive interviews with:

Max Göldi , LF Market Manager, Huber+Suhner

, LF Market Manager, Mike Wallace , General Manager, Emerging Technologies, Qualcomm

, General Manager, Emerging Technologies, Virginie Maillard , Research Director, Renault Groupe

, Research Director, Luc Marbach , Chief Executive, Vedecom

, Chief Executive, Dean Asplin , Product Planning Manager, Mitsubishi

, Product Planning Manager, David Martell , Chief Executive, Chargemaster

, Chief Executive, Wolfgang Bernhart , Senior Partner, Automotive, Roland Berger

, Senior Partner, Automotive, Wenzel Prochazka , Product Manager, Global Battery Competence Team, AVL

, Product Manager, Global Battery Competence Team, Remi Bastien, Vice President, Automotive Prospective, Renault Group

