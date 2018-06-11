‘Special report: Can carbon fibre compete in mainstream automotive?’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: Can carbon fibre compete in mainstream automotive?’ which is built around exclusive interviews with carbon fibre experts and leading automotive industry stakeholders.

Will carbon fibre ever be a viable option for mainstream automotive applications? That’s a question that has been asked for decades, and with the launch of the BMW i3, it began to look as though CF had broken free of its niche status.

Little has happened since that ground-breaking car hit the market, however, and the industry has focused considerable attention on other aspects of future mobility. Developments in CF production have continued, and there are signs that the industry could be reconsidering its suitability for mainstream automotive use.

Featuring exclusive interviews with OEMs and suppliers, this Automotive World special report investigates the challenges and opportunities for carbon fibre in mainstream automotive applications.

In this report:

Challenges and opportunities aplenty for automotive carbon fibre

Carbon fibre offers next-level mass reduction – Ford

In-house carbon fibre production hugely beneficial – McLaren Automotive

BMW i: a milestone for carbon fibre, but not the new norm – supplier

Supplier confidence in carbon fibre grows

EVs present new opportunity for carbon fibre en masse

Could 3D printing eliminate the autoclave for carbon fibre success?

Thermoplastics could help carbon fibre break out of exploratory phase

Tailored carbon fibre placement to bring serious cost efficiency gains

Interest in reclaimed carbon fibre grows

‘Special report: Can carbon fibre compete in mainstream automotive?’ features exclusive interviews with:

Richard Gregory , Quality and Engineering Director, Prodrive Composites

, Quality and Engineering Director, Tim Schniepp , Senior Director, Composite Solutions, Stratasys

, Senior Director, Composite Solutions, Fraser Barnes , Managing Director, ELG Carbon Fibre

, Managing Director, Melanie Hoerr , Manager Technical Embroidery, ZSK

, Manager Technical Embroidery, Patrick Blanchard , Technical Leader – Lightweight Materials, Ford Research & Innovation Center

, Technical Leader – Lightweight Materials, Andrew Swikoski , Global Product Line Director, Magna Exteriors

, Global Product Line Director, Joseph Laux , Global Director of Materials Science, Exteriors, Magna

, Global Director of Materials Science, Exteriors, Andreas Wüllner , Chairman of Composites – Fibers & Materials, SGL Carbon

, Chairman of Composites – Fibers & Materials, Jonathan Clement, Head of Commercial Affairs, McLaren Composites Technology Centre

