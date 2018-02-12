‘Special report: Auto industry edges closer to autonomy’ published by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: Auto industry edges closer to autonomy’ which explores the evolution of self-driving car technology.

The trend towards autonomy may be near-universal, but the approaches to it are not, and whilst some OEMs are targeting the early 2020s, other have indicated a phased approach, with increasing degrees of autonomy from 2020 through to 2030. Now, however, some of the Tier 1s claim they can have the technology ready even sooner.

The pace of technological development is such that autonomous drive technology is inevitable. What happens with those cars, where we see them, who will operate them, where, and when – these are all questions that are yet to be answered.

‘Special report: Auto industry edges closer to autonomy’ (https://automotiveworld.com/analysis/special-report-auto-industry-edges-closer-to-autonomy) features exclusive insight from OEMs, suppliers and leading industry stakeholders, and is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

For AV developers, it’s all about the UX factor

New US administration, new hands-off approach to AVs?

Rolling laboratories vital for autonomy, says Renault

Kia sees partnerships as vital for successful AV development

Humans – the greatest challenge for autonomous vehicles?

Interview: Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity

Addressing the interior experience essential for driverless cars

Ageing in-car infrastructure needs revamp for autonomy

Could new 4D radar tech be a game changer for AVs?

Without cyber security, could AVs become lethal weapons?

'Special report: Auto industry edges closer to autonomy' features a contribution by Chris Rockwell, Chief Executive, Lextant, and exclusive interviews with:

Ian Graig, Chief Executive, Global Policy Group

Mathieu Lips, Programme Director, Symbioz, Renault

Henry Bzeih, Managing Director of Connected and Mobility Services, Kia Motors America

Jada Tapley, VP-Advanced Engineering and External Affairs, Aptiv

Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity

Richard Chung, VP Innovation & Design, Adient

Micha Risling, Senior Vice President, Head of Automotive, Valens

Boris Shulkin, VP R&D, Magna International

David Barzilai, Chief Executive, Karamba Security

