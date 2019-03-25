‘Special report: Artificial intelligence and the future of vehicle manufacturing’ by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report focuses on the role of AI in the factory of the future.

From intelligent assembly line cobots to AI-powered machine vision quality control, artificial intelligence is becoming a regular feature of next-generation manufacturing strategies. Automakers and suppliers are taking diverse approaches to smart manufacturing; some are partnering with established and new technology companies, while others are developing AI solutions in-house. AI may have a place at the heart of smart manufacturing, but so too does cost, and those seeking to benefit from the implementation of AI need to be able to justify the investment.

Automotive World’s report on AI and the future of vehicle manufacturing presents views and opinions from manufacturing and AI experts in the automotive industry, and from companies seeking to become stakeholders in the car and truck factories of the future.

‘Special report: Artificial intelligence and the future of vehicle manufacturing’ http://automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-of-vehicle-manufacturing is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary

Automakers will need AI solutions to retain their competitive edge

Reduced workload, increased efficiency—automakers invest in manufacturing AI

Cost justification at the heart of the smart factory challenge

Cobots essential for future manufacturing, but will AI solve the safety challenge?

Machine vision start-ups use AI to win auto industry business

How intelligent scanning could unlock value in smart manufacturing

Embracing AI in manufacturing requires a total team effort

People vs AI: the assembly line worker’s perspective

Smart logistics: from A to B with AI

Could manufacturing AI be a surprise by-product of AV development?

‘Special report: Artificial intelligence and the future of vehicle manufacturing’ provides insight from a range of industry stakeholders, including:

automatica

Cognex

Comau

Continental

Centre for Modelling and Simulation (CFMS)

GEFCO

Inspekto

KUKA

McKinsey

UVeye

