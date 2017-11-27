‘Special report: Advances in steering technology’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: Advances in steering technology’ which explores developments in automotive steering for light and commercial vehicle applications.

From mechanical and hydraulic to electrically-assisted and steer-by-wire solutions, and from front-wheel steering to rear-wheel and all-wheel steering technology, the way we change a vehicle’s direction continues to evolve. Apart from the addition of electronics and fingertip controls, however, little has changed in terms of the steering wheel itself. Could autonomous drive technology lead to retractable steering wheels, and even to the wheel’s removal altogether?

OEMs and suppliers discuss the evolution of automotive steering technology in this exclusive Automotive World special report.

‘Special report: Advances in steering technology’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-advances-steering-technology) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Technical necessity and user adoption will drive steering developments

Autonomous driving won’t dull demand for great steering-feel, says BMW

Electrified trucks could hold the key to advanced steering and ADAS

The race is on to deliver active steering to HD trucking

Tomorrow’s steering could be fail-operational, and customisable

Steering wheel-free: pure fantasy, or inevitability?

A new dimension: electrification and autonomy for complete lateral control

Further complexity ahead for steering suppliers as autonomy branches out

Eight trends in vehicle steering technology

Human drivers behind the wheel for another 20 years, says designer

‘Special report: Advances in steering technology’ features an industry overview from Mark Bunger, VP of Research at Lux Research, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Juergen Guldner , VP and Head of Axles, Steering Technology and Vertical Dynamics, BMW

, VP and Head of Axles, Steering Technology and Vertical Dynamics, Trevor Milton , Chief Executive, Nikola Motors

, Chief Executive, Christian Sobottka , Chief Executive, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

, Chief Executive, Brian Darling , Product Line Executive for Adjacent Markets and Global Hydraulic Product Line, Nexteer

, Product Line Executive for Adjacent Markets and Global Hydraulic Product Line, Jeff Zuraski , Executive Director of Future Engineering, Nexteer

, Executive Director of Future Engineering, Frank Rinderknecht , Chief Executive, Rinspeed

, Chief Executive, Marcel Mayer , Head of Research Centre for Urban Mobility, Schaeffler

, Head of Research Centre for Urban Mobility, Raphael Fischer , Head of Product Group E-Wheel and Mechatronics, Schaeffler

, Head of Product Group E-Wheel and Mechatronics, Thilo Bitzer, Senior Vice President Engineering Steering Systems, ZF

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-advances-steering-technology

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.