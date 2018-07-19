Special Edition WRX STI TYPE RA-R Released; Limited to 500 Units

Subaru Corporation and its motorsports subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 today released the WRX STI TYPE RA-R, a special limited-edition model with just 500 units to be available in Japan market.

The TYPE RA-R, based on the WRX STI, is the complete model to commemorate STI’s 30th anniversary of its establishment in 1988. Developed under the concepts of “light weight”, “speed” and “enjoyment”, the TYPE RA-R pursues “Running, Turning and Stopping”, the fundamental performances of an automobile. With the application of lightweight parts and even taking some parts off from the base model, the TYPE RA-R saves 30kg of weight compared to the previous complete models “S208” and “S207”, and is also 10kg lighter than the base model WRX STI. *2 *3Combined with lighter body is EJ20 Balanced BOXER engine, which has also been applied for S208, delivering the highest output among all the STI complete models. With the power-to-weight ratio exceeding that of S208, the Type RA-R brings “speed” and ”enjoyment” at the highest level STI complete models have ever brought.

The power unit enhancement the TYPE RA-R receives is not just EJ20 Balanced BOXER engine delivering 329PS. A performance shroud with high rigidity enables intercooler to work at its maximum cooling efficiency. A performance exhaust system with lowered backpressure also contributes to higher engine output and more direct acceleration response. With these enhancements, the TYPE RA-R engine revs up smoothly and its exhaust note evokes high performance of the car.

Dampers and coil springs are exclusively designed for TYPE RA-R. The car is equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which feature different compounds between the outer and inner parts of the tread and provide strong tire grip on both dry and wet road surfaces. Brembo brakes with high performance brake pads for stronger brake force are also adopted for this model. These enhancements give extra margins for the TYPE RA-R and better controllability provides peace of mind for driver.

The TYPE RA-R must be ordered at Subaru retailers by December 17, 2018, and sales are limited to 500 units.

*1: Subaru Tecnica International (STI) (Representative: Yoshio Hirakawa; Mitaka, Tokyo)

*2: Base model is VABE4EH-AAC

*3: Replacement of spare tire with flat repair kit contributes to weight reduction, but the weight listed on brochure does not reflect it.

WRX STI TYPE RA-R

Subaru official website for WRX STI TYPE RA-R

https://www.subaru.jp/wrx/ra-r/

Main Features of TYPE RA-R

■ Suspension System and Wheels / Power Unit

・Inverted struts and lowering coil springs

・Rear dampers and lowering coil springs

・STI-designed BBS 18-inch×8 1/2JJ alloy wheels (Matte Black)

・245/40ZR18 97Y tires (Michelin Pilot Sport 4S)

・Brembo 18-inch ventilated front disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed 6-pot calipers (silver-painted with STI logo, STI Performance brake pads)]

・Brembo 18-inch ventilated rear disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed 2-pot calipers (silver-painted with STI logo, STI Performance brake pads)]

・High-output balanced engine (with RA-R logoed STI Performance ornament) *4

・Exclusively tuned engine control unit (ECU)

・Balanced clutch cover and flywheel

・Twin scroll ball bearing turbocharger

・Performance exhaust system with lowered backpressure; Performance muffler with STI logo and tuned rear exhaust pipe

・STI-designed strengthened silicon intake duct

・Performance shroud

・Quick-ratio steering gearbox (11:1)

・Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system

・Active Torque Vectoring system (controls front and rear brakes in traction mode)

・STI-designed low-pressure-drop air cleaner element

・STI Performance engine oil (Motul 5W-40)

■ Controls

・STI-designed push-type engine starter switch (red with STI logo)

・STI-designed DURACONR POM shift knob (black with STI logo)

■ Interior

・Front sport seats (fabric and tricot, red stitching)

・Rear seats (fabric and tricot, red stitching)

・Instrument panel decoration (High gross black, with RA-R logo)

・Door trims/Door arm rests/Console lid (Simulated leather、red stitching)

・Sub trunk (with tire repair kit)

■ Exterior

・Black roof antenna (shark fin type)

・Mesh-type front grill (cherry-red stripe, with STI logo ornament)

・Black side garnish with STI emblem

・Dry carbon fiber aero-shaped door mirror covers

・Rear bumper (with cherry-red stripe)

・RA-R rear ornament

・STI 30th Anniversary rear ornament

*4: There are no identical replacement parts available as this is a limited-production car.

■DURACON® is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

Main RA-R Specifications

Model name/type Subaru CBA-VAB ■Dimensions/Weight Overall length/width/height (mm) (reference value) 4,595×1,795×1,465*5 Tire tread F/R (mm) 1,535 / 1,550 Min. ground clearance (mm) 130 Dry weight (kg) (reference value) 1,480 Gross weight (kg) (reference value) 1,755 ■Engine Type/category EJ20 horizontally opposed four-cylinder 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve dual AVCS twin scroll turbo Max. output (net) [kW(PS)/rpm] 242 (329) / 7,200 Max. torque (net) [Nm (kgm)/rpm] 432 (44.0) / 3,200-4,800 Fuel tank capacity (liters) 60 Fuel type Unleaded premium gasoline

■Specifications are reference values. When registering the vehicle, the actual measured values apply, which may differ from those in the table above.

*5: Height includes roof antenna. The roof height is 1,455mm.

Sales Target

Limited to 500 units (Offering period: July 19 to December 17, 2018)

Suggested Retail Prices

Category Price (JPY) Body color options Units

produced Model Engine Drive Transmission Including tax Before tax WRX STI

TYPE RA-R 2.0-liter

horizontally opposed

four-cylinder

DOHC turbo AWD 6MT 4,998,240 4,628,000 WR Blue Pearl

Crystal White Pearl*

Crystal Black Silica

Pure Red 500 units

Since these vehicles have been customized, they must be physically presented at a vehicle registration office for registration.

*: 32,400 yen additional charge (including tax)

For inquiries about products or other matters, please contact the nearest dealer, or dial Subaru Customer Center “SUBARU CALL” at 0120-05-2215.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.