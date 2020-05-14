Spearheading sustainable mobility, movin’on puts startups centre stage

Despite the cancellation of the World Summit on Sustainable Mobility, which was to be held in Montreal, Movin’On continues to provide development opportunities for the startups in its ecosystem.

The Movin’On Startup Challenge Final will be held as an interactive digital event on Thursday 4 June from 2 to 4 pm (French Time).

Organized by the Movin’On teams, the Michelin incubator and the Agorize platform, which specializes in organizing online challenges, it will be held online with a format that showcases interactivity.

10 startups have been selected and will be invited to pitch live to a jury of experts in Movin’On’s 5 categories (preserving resources, safer and more accessible mobility, etc.).

Each presentation will last for no more than 2 minutes and will be followed by one question from the audience and one question from the jury. The jury and the audience will then be able to vote for their favourite start up. At the end, the 5 winners will benefit from tailor-made programs and support (skills sponsorship, incubation, acceleration, coaching, visibility and networking) to develop their innovation. The prizes are the result of the solidarity of Movin’On community members who have rallied to support this responsible ambitious project.

To take part, simply register online at www.movinonconnect.com: https://www.movinonconnect.com/startup-challenge-the-finale-june-4/

This exceptional final, hosted by Dan Sobovitz, a key figure in responsible digital entrepreneurship, is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants, all curious and determined to contribute to the development of tomorrow’s mobility – mobility that is safer, more responsible and accessible to all.

At the same time, working hard to advance its co-innovation projects, Movin’On continues to accelerate the development of its working groups (interest communities), which are fully committed to building concrete sustainable mobility solutions. Online meetings are therefore offered to summit participants on 3 June to report on some of the work in progress and launch new topics.

To find out more and participate in the program on 3 and 4 June, go to www.MovinonConnect.com.

SOURCE: Michelin