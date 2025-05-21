SparkCharge raises $30.5 million in capital to accelerate mobile EV charging expansion

World’s largest off-grid EV fleet charging network to expand its mobile EV charging platform throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Canada

SparkCharge, the world’s largest off-grid electric vehicle fleet charging network and creator of the first mobile, off-grid EV charger, today announced the close of a $15.5 million Series A-1 funding round led by Monte’s Fam and $15 million venture loan facility provided by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, totaling $30.5 million.

Venture capital and strategic investment firms participated in the Series A-1, including Collab Capital, Cleveland Avenue, Non-sibi Ventures, Elemental Impact, and MarcyPen. SparkCharge will use the funding to accelerate EV adoption by expanding its mobile, off-grid, and scalable EV charging services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will continue to work with fleets and focus on developing additional strategic partnerships across diverse mobility industries.

Launched in 2017, SparkCharge provides mobile EV charging solutions to various customers across industries spanning fleets, delivery services, events, auto OEMs, ports, transportation, autonomous vehicles, and rideshare. Its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) makes off-grid EV fleet charging effortless and instant, offering flexible, scalable solutions without months-long infrastructure waits or steep upfront investments. These solutions make DC fast charging possible anywhere, regardless of location, even if there is no grid infrastructure.

SparkCharge redefines how EVs stay powered by providing CaaS programs that are scalable and future-proof. Customers can start with one of the following formats and easily upgrade as their fleet expands:

Mobile Battery Charging: A flexible 80-300 kW battery-powered DC fast charging (DCFC) EV charging solution that can be instantly deployed to a fleet. This solution offers white glove, self-managed, or hybrid service, meaning you can tailor the level of service that your operations need.

A flexible 80-300 kW battery-powered DC fast charging (DCFC) EV charging solution that can be instantly deployed to a fleet. This solution offers white glove, self-managed, or hybrid service, meaning you can tailor the level of service that your operations need. Off-Grid Power Hub: A 180-500 kW grid-independent DCFC solution built to deliver large-scale EV charging and all-in-one energy management with a clean energy-powered microgrid, allowing for multiple EVs to be charged simultaneously.

A 180-500 kW grid-independent DCFC solution built to deliver large-scale EV charging and all-in-one energy management with a clean energy-powered microgrid, allowing for multiple EVs to be charged simultaneously. Permanent EV Infrastructure: A turnkey end-to-end EV charging solution that begins with mobile and off-grid solutions and transitions into permanent grid-connected infrastructure. This integrated approach covers everything—from planning and permits to final construction and commissioning.

SparkCharge revolutionizes EV charging with lightning-fast deployment, no upfront costs, and round-the-clock support. Our Charging-as-a-Service model lets fleets go live in days, not months, bypassing construction delays and hefty infrastructure expenses. Whether fleets need mobile or off-grid charging options—or want to scale to a permanent setup—SparkCharge provides flexible service levels (from full concierge to self-managed), can integrate with any existing chargers or software, and guarantees 24/7 reliability. It’s a one-stop shop for future-proof fleet electrification without the wait, risk, or hassle.

“This raise reflects both the strength of the SparkCharge growth story as well as the market opportunity ahead as electric fleets become the standard for so many prominent brands,” said Josh Aviv, Founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “We’re uniquely focused on taking the anxiety, guesswork, and delays – all still barriers for adoption – out of the commercial EV charging experience. With the backing of our committed investors and a hardworking team of charging experts, our market-ready products and services are ideal for organizations seeking to lower costs and improve operational efficiencies of their fleet management. We’re proud to accelerate this adoption by growing our team, expanding our market reach, and deepening our portfolio of strategic partnerships and customer installs.”

To date, SparkCharge has provided over 4,000,000 kWh to customers and eliminated the use of approximately 500,000+ gallons of gasoline. In the past year, SparkCharge was selected as the EV Charging Partner for the 2025 Masters Tournament and has fleet charging coverage across all 50 states. It also announced a strategic partnership with Pioneer Power.

“We’re excited with the progress we’ve made being first to market with our off-grid EV Charging Network,” said David Piperno, CFO of SparkCharge. “In addition to closing our Series A-1 and Venture Debt funding, we’ve also secured non-dilutive financing with CSC Leasing that enables us to finance our equipment requirements to continue to support our growth.”

“I’m thrilled to continue partnering with Josh, David, and the entire SparkCharge team. As EV adoption accelerates, particularly in commercial fleets, the critical bottleneck remains charging infrastructure,” said Ed Jean-Louis, Founder, CEO & CIO of Monte’s Fam. “SparkCharge’s mobile, off-grid charging solutions effectively solve this challenge by bringing power directly to vehicles when and where it’s needed. Their approach not only supports the immediate transition to EV fleets but creates a flexible foundation for powering the next generation of electric mobility.”

“SparkCharge’s breakthrough EV charging technology offers a portable solution in a market dominated by slower and costlier fixed infrastructure approaches,” said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. “Its technology makes clean energy more accessible for businesses, and we are excited to support SparkCharge’s continued growth.”

Electric fleets are becoming increasingly prevalent throughout North America. A survey by Cox Automotive found that 87% of fleet owners expect EVs to be added to their fleets in the next five years. Additionally, fleet operators that currently employ EVs reported a 90% likelihood of purchasing additional EVs in their next vehicle acquisition cycle. And yet, the availability of charging stations and the lack of infrastructure were listed as the two top concerns for fleet operators. SparkCharge solves these challenges by providing fleet owners and operators with the energy they need, where and when it’s needed, with DCFC units that require no construction, grid upgrades, or downtime.

SOURCE: SparkCharge