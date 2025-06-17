Spanish drivers crown DAF XG⁺ 530 ‘Most Popular Truck’

‘Best working space in the industry’

The DAF XG⁺ 530 has been voted ‘Most Popular Truck’ by drivers in Spain. DAF’s flagship model was granted this recognition at the seventh edition of the Ecotransporte Forum, a leading transport event organised by the Spanish truck and transport website Encamion.com and the Catalonian transport federation Transcalit Sertralit.

The ‘Most Popular Truck’ award ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Hotel. Over 150 owners of leading transport companies from Spain were in attendance to witness the trophy being presented by Eugeni Gallego, Director of the Encamion online magazine to Luis Reyes, Managing Director of DAF Trucks Spain and Portugal.

Proof of success

The jury report stated: ‘The choice of the DAF XG⁺ 530 as the most popular truck among drivers is proof of the vehicle’s success on the market and also attests to the eagerness of industry professionals to share their enthusiasm through social media and this online election. The award underlines DAF’s commitment to providing efficient, safe and driver-oriented transport solutions that enhance both customer and driver success in line with its motto “Powering Your Success”.’

Committed to comfort

‘It is a great honour that the DAF XG⁺ 530 has been voted ‘Most Popular Truck’ by the large community of Spanish drivers,’ says Luis Reyes, Managing Director of DAF Trucks Spain and Portugal. ‘This award recognises the fact that our focus on comfort, safety and efficiency really does make a difference on the road. DAF would like to thank all of the drivers for their trust and enthusiasm. Awards like these motivate us to keep on innovating every single day.’

SOURCE: DAF