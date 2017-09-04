Spacious and stylish: Nissan reveals new pulsar n-connecta style edition

Compact family hatchback customers seeking space and safety have always appreciated the Nissan Pulsar. And now there are even more reasons to choose it, in the shape of the stylish new Nissan Pulsar N-Connecta Style Edition.

Based on mid-range N-Connecta grade, the Pulsar N-Connecta Style Edition offers contemporary design and styling enhancements.

Exterior upgrades include premium new black bezel sports headlights a distinctive Daytime Running Light signature, black door mirrors and 18-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels.

The Pulsar N-Connecta Style Edition is also equipped with the NissanConnect five-inch touch-screen infotainment system. Its features include Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming, DAB digital radio and aux / USB ports and a rear view camera.

On sale now across Europe, the Pulsar N-Connecta Style Edition is available with the 1.2 DIG-T 115PS petrol engine paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, offering exceptional performance, economy and refinement.

Ryan Gains, Chief Marketing Manager, Pulsar, Nissan Europe, commented: “The Nissan Pulsar remains a hit across Europe, with customers awarding it an impressive 9.1 out of 10 with independent feedback organisation Reevoo.”

He added: “Building on this success, the new Pulsar N-Connecta Style Edition will satisfy customers seeking a more contemporary and stylish five-door hatchback.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.