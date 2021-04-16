Space for up to 100 passengers: Daimler Buses is launching the Mercedes-Benz Super Padron on the Brazilian market

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil is expanding its vehicle portfolio with the new Super Padron O 500 R 1830. The chassis can be equipped with urban bodies of up to 14 metres in length and offers space for up to 100 passengers. The Super Padron is therefore particularly suited to public transport systems with separate lanes for buses, such as those in Belo Horizonte, Recife, Porto Alegre and Curitiba as well as other major cities in Latin America.

Mobility for many – without articulation and third axle

The new Super Padron O 500 R 1830 is equipped with a 4×2 drive system (four wheels, two of which are powered). In terms of operating costs, the Super Padron is thus more economical than the 15 metres 6×2 variants from the local competitors since there is no need for maintenance of a further steered axle. Bus companies thus enjoy almost the same passenger capacity in conjunction with greater profitability.

Bus companies have the choice between three variants: the variant with the longest body (14 metres) allows space for up to 95 passengers (64 standing, 30 seated, and one wheelchair) or there is the 90 passenger variant (60 standing, 29 seated, one wheelchair). These options are well-suited to longer routes on which passengers tend to sit for a longer time. A further body variant measuring 13.6 metres offers space for up to 100 passengers (76 standing, 23 seated, one wheelchair). This version is especially suited to routes where passengers enter and exit the bus more often. The different versions can be flexibly designed by the bus companies in order to tailor them precisely to the respective transport requirements.

The Super Padron is delivered ex works with a raised floor and can use bodies with up to five doors (three doors on the right, two doors on the left). The chassis is compatible with the 920 mm raised platforms used in BRT systems and is also equipped with a kneeling system. Thus, the Super Padron offers comfortable and safe access for passengers and wheelchair users alike. With the rear-mounted engine, a greater front overhang could be realised which enables even easier access at the front of the vehicle and simultaneously leads to a reduction in the noise experienced in the driver’s area.

High power-to-weight ratio, not to mention high levels of comfort and safety

The new chassis was designed on the basis of the existing O 500 urban chassis and has a permissible gross weight of 19.6 tons and a 310-hp OM 926 LA engine. Further features include the ex-works ZF Ecolife AP1200 automatic transmission with integrated retarder and automatic hill holder function. The full air suspension with two front and four rear air bellows guarantees high comfort for passengers on-board as well as relaxed working conditions for the driver.

Functional solutions during and after the pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the urban segment in Brazil suffered a significant decline in passenger numbers. Brazilian bus companies therefore look for particularly economical and versatile solutions when purchasing new vehicles. This is precisely what prompted Mercedes-Benz do Brasil to develop the Mercedes-Benz Super Padron. It is a cost-effective way to transport the current low numbers of passengers. At the same time, bus companies are also prepared to handle peak times.

SOURCE: Daimler