S&P Global Mobility: U.S. auto sales motor along in August

Following the solid July result, new light vehicle sales in August are expected to post another month of volume gains

August 2025 US auto sales are projected to reach 1.43 million units, according to S&P Global Mobility. This would translate to an estimated sales pace of 15.8 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), down slightly from the 16.4 million-unit pace in July but the second consecutive month of advancing sales from the mild May-June results.

“Auto demand in August is expected to carry some of the current momentum, as electric vehicle sales continue to support monthly volumes in advance of the September 30th expiration of federal EV incentives,” said Chris Hopson, Principal Analyst, S&P Global Mobility. “At the same time automakers continue to raise incentive levels and there are signals that credit conditions are loosening. While good for short term boosts, these signs also point to supports enhanced when underlying demand is weakening.”

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales

Aug 25 (Est) July 25 Aug 24 Total Light Vehicle Units, NSA 1,431,600 1,370,061 1,412,345 In millions, SAAR 15.8 16.4 15.1 Light Truck In millions, SAAR 13.2 13.8 12.2 Passenger Car In millions, SAAR 2.6 2.6 2.9

Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales

Sustained development of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales remains increasingly uncertain. The auto policy implications of the US Administration’s recently passed budget bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, could further temper long-term BEV demand growth.

In the immediate term, even more month-to-month BEV sales and market share volatility is anticipated. As expected, BEV share rose to over 9% in July, and we expect even further development, potentially 10% or greater, in August. Dwindling BEV inventory could stem some momentum come September, but share should remain elevated in the third quarter, before receding in the fourth quarter.

To read the full report, visit S&P Global Mobility: www.spglobal.com/automotive-insights/en/blogs/2025/07/us-auto-sales.

SOURCE: S&P Global Mobility