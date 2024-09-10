Southern California Edison, Ford to reward electric vehicle owners who support the grid

Today, Ford became the first automaker to participate in a new program that offers Southern California electric vehicle customers compensation for reducing their home energy use during times when the electric grid is most strained

Today, Ford became the first automaker to participate in a new program that offers Southern California electric vehicle customers compensation for reducing their home energy use during times when the electric grid is most strained. Ford’s California Power Response program, offered in partnership with Olivine ClimateResponse® VPP, allows Ford customers to further realize the benefits of driving electric and the value an electric vehicle lifestyle can bring.

Besides benefitting from easy and convenient home charging, Ford customers can now enroll to receive financial benefits by allowing Ford to automatically pause their electric vehicle charging during peak demand periods, with the ability to override the pause if they need to charge sooner. Customers will earn $1/kWh of energy reduced during the peak demand events. To register, eligible customers can follow instructions on the following link.

SOURCE: Ford