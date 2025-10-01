Sourcewell re-awards contract with leading V2G provider, Nuvve

Nuvve brings comprehensive charging solutions as public agencies seek to electrify fleets

Nuvve Holding Corp., a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced they were awarded another contract with Sourcewell, a hub that empowers over 75,000 public agencies with cooperative contracts to meet the evolving needs of their communities. This reinforces a valued and growing partnership focused on fleet electrification for public sector clients.

“This second award proves the ongoing value Nuvve delivers to the government market and is a testament to the shared vision and trust between our organizations,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuvve. “The contract creates a streamlined procurement process for public sector customers, which in turn enables more efficient and seamless electrification. We look forward to delivering even greater electrification benefits to their customers and communities.”

Nuvve’s work with Sourcewell provides school districts, municipalities, and other public entities a transition to electric vehicle fleets with V2G services through a smooth, streamlined process.

Government, education, and nonprofit agencies looking to electrify their transportation typically had to go through a burdensome bidding process before receiving approval to begin the electrification of their fleets.

Through Sourcewell, these agencies have immediate access to Nuvve’s charging solutions including Level 2 AC chargers, unidirectional and bidirectional (V2G) DC fast chargers and Nuvve’s energy management software Nuvve FLEETBOXTM.

SOURCE: Nuvve