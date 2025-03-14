SoundHound AI to spotlight voice AI innovation at 2025 NVIDIA GTC

Booth #1842 to feature live demos of the company’s collaboration with NVIDIA, and first-of-its-kind voice commerce ecosystem

SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its participation in the 2025 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), from March 17-21 in San Jose, Calif. At Booth #1842, the company will showcase cutting-edge voice AI innovations that are transforming the automotive industry and redefining in-car experiences.

What Attendees Can Expect at Booth #1842:

Next-Gen In-Vehicle Voice Assistant Leveraging Generative AI on the Edge with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX: Experience a demo of the award-winning SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, a leading in-vehicle voice assistant with integrated generative AI. SoundHound will demonstrate its collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate LLM capabilities into the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform. This edge device solution enables automakers to enhance the in-car experience by bringing the intelligence of cloud-based LLMs directly to vehicles.

The First-Ever In-Car Voice Commerce Ecosystem: Experience a groundbreaking demo of SoundHound's recently unveiled technology that enables drivers to seamlessly connect with brands for hands-free, voice-controlled ordering and purchasing on the go. SoundHound will showcase its food ordering capabilities with well-known restaurant brands – unlocking unmatched convenience for customers, as well as new revenue streams for automotive and device partners.

“NVIDIA GTC is the perfect stage for SoundHound to showcase the future of voice AI,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA, and our voice commerce technology are set to redefine the in-vehicle experience. We look forward to demonstrating how our AI solutions unlock new possibilities for automakers, brands, and consumers alike.”

SoundHound will also be featured in Oracle’s booth #1515, showcasing its industry-leading Dynamic Drive-Thru food ordering solution powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). SoundHound’s conversational AI technology is currently used by hundreds of large enterprise brands, thousands of restaurant and retail locations, and is deployed in millions of cars and devices.

