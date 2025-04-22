SoundHound AI joins forces with Tencent Intelligent Mobility to bring world class conversational AI to the intelligent cockpits of global auto brands

Voice AI leader will collaborate with Tencent Intelligent Mobility to provide an enhanced in-vehicle experience with hands-free access to apps, entertainment, and car controls

SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that it will be working with Tencent Intelligent Mobility, which is part of Tencent’s Cloud and Smart Industries Group (CSIG) business, to bring its world-class voice and conversational AI capabilities to Tencent Intelligent Mobility’s cloud-based solutions for the automotive industry. The collaboration will enable Tencent Intelligent Mobility to deliver dynamic, localized user experiences to automotive players across geographies that are looking to provide end users with seamless handsfree access to a range of in-vehicle applications.

Tencent Intelligent Mobility is working on integrating SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, the most advanced in-vehicle voice assistant on the market, to give drivers and passengers access to a range of apps, car controls, and entertainment domains (including major audiovisual streaming services) – as well as LLM-powered generative AI responses – just through natural speech.

SoundHound’s conversational voice intelligence is capable of handling complex conversational questions and intelligently filtering responses to ensure the user gets relevant, useful responses – whether they are asking for flight times, navigation, sports scores, or more detailed information like travel recommendations or local history. The company’s proprietary arbitration technology also works to help automakers eliminate the risk associated with AI hallucinations and LLM-generated misinformation.

Users can ask detailed questions and continue the conversation, seamlessly interacting with external knowledge sources and in-vehicle controls interchangeably. For example:

“What are some hidden gems to visit around Shanghai?”

“What is the weather like there now?”

“Can you recommend a hotel with a rooftop view of the skyline?”

“Where’s the nearest EV charging station with a café nearby?”

“We’re excited to be working with Tencent Intelligent Mobility to bring their vision for a dynamic, intuitive infotainment platform to life,” said Tom Park, Vice President of Business Development, Asia, at SoundHound AI. “Our voice AI will play a critical role in giving drivers safe, hands-free access to a vast range of voice-activated content, changing the way that drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles and creating the intelligent in-vehicle experience of the future.”

“We’re thrilled to explore new user experience in the intelligent cockpit leveraging SoundHound AI’s sophisticated in-vehicle voice assistant powered by LLM,” said Dr. Pei Shen, General Manager of Strategy at Tencent Intelligent Mobility. “We share the vision of SoundHound AI to bring digital content and digital services to drivers and passengers in a safe and intuitive way.”

This partnership between SoundHound AI and Tencent Intelligent Mobility demonstrates the commitment on behalf of both companies to providing localized, high-quality voice AI solutions for a vast range of global markets. Currently, SoundHound provides solutions to a range of automakers globally in over 25 languages.

SoundHound will participate in the 2025 TIME DAY, Tencent Intelligent Mobility Ecosystem Day, on April 22, 2025. Tom Park, the company’s VP of Asia-Pacific Business Development, Automotive, will join the “Globalization Deep-dive” Sub-forum panel to discuss how building local ecosystems can drive global growth.

In addition, Park will deliver a keynote at the forum “Navigating the AI Frontier: Opportunities and Challenges for the Automotive Industry in the AI Era,” co-hosted by the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Shanghai) and Tencent Cloud. His talk, titled “Voice AI Empowering Intelligent Mobility: How Voice AI Can Enhance Mobility Services and the User Experience,” will take place on April 23 from 15:45 to 15:55.

SOURCE: SoundHound AI