SoundHound AI announces three major global automotive brands have rolled out its category-leading Chat AI assistant in North America

Advanced Voice Assistant with Integrated Generative AI Enhances In-Vehicle Experience for Drivers Worldwide

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that its advanced voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, has been rolled out to vehicles from three major global automotive brands across North America. This significant integration brings state-of-the-art conversational AI capabilities to a wide range of popular models from a prominent global automotive group, fundamentally enhancing the in-car experience for drivers and passengers.

SoundHound Chat AI Automotive expands beyond traditional in-vehicle voice assistant capabilities, effortlessly recognizing natural human speech and leveraging generative AI to support highly intelligent, conversationally fluid responses. The AI-driven technology brings a whole new level of convenience and connectivity to the road, moving beyond traditional voice assistant controls like navigation and making calls, to enable more dynamic and versatile conversational experiences.

Customers can now enjoy everything from trip planning, engaging storytelling, fun quizzes, and even tips from the vehicle manual. Drivers can also ask follow-up questions and receive contextually relevant responses without interruption, creating truly intelligent interactions.

Users can ask detailed questions, seamlessly interacting with external knowledge sources and in-vehicle controls interchangeably, e.g.:

While I’m in San Francisco this week, my friend recommended I go to a baseball game. Where do the Giants play?

Where are the best seats there?

Navigate there.

What will the weather be like there this afternoon?

Find restaurants near my destination.

Find charging stations along my route.

This launch underscores a growing demand for advanced in-vehicle voice assistants. Earlier this year, SoundHound unveiled its in-car voice commerce agent, new, innovative technology that integrates commerce, loyalty, and navigation directly into a car’s infotainment system. This creates a fully hands-free, frictionless experience that enables drivers to seamlessly connect with brands for voice-controlled purchasing on the go, with initial applications in food ordering. Recent research showcases that in-car voice commerce could unlock up to $35 billion annually for automakers.

SOURCE: SoundHound AI