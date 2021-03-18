Sound financial results at Audi Hungaria

Thanks to the high production volume, Audi Hungaria wrapped up a challeging 2020 with stable financial results. In spite of the pandemic restrictions, our colleagues were able to produce 1,661,599 engines and 155,157 vehicles. In 2020 the company’s turnover was €7.518 billion. Audi Hungaria continued to invest last year, thus the cumulative investment has amounted to more than €11.7 billion since its establishment. At the end of previous year, Audi Hungaria had 12,226 colleagues, hence it is still one of the largest employers of the region, and the most attractive employer of Hungary.

“In 2020, we succesfully faced some unusual circumstance thanks to the strong cooperation. In the last year, we proved it again that our company is able to persistently perform at its best. Thanks to its excellent team and the innovative product portfolio, adatped to market needs, our company is a key player both within the Hungarian economy and the Volkswagen Group. The coronavirus pandemic has made us stronger, so we are making further investments to ensure the succesful future of our company,” said Mr. Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt.

Audi Hungaria produced a turnover of €7.518 billion. The company continued its future-oriented investment through the last fiscal year with €171 million, totaling a cumulative €11.7 billion since its establishment. Company investments were aimed at the following fields: e-mobility, especially the production of electric powertrains and the Audi Q3 PHEV, and the production ramp-up of new engine variants. Additionally, the capacity expansion of the tool factory to produce body components for the Audi e-tron GT was also a major area of investment.

In 2020, Audi Hungaria has also taken major steps towards the future. With the production of electric powertrains and the Audi Q3 PHEV, the company is further committing itself to e-mobility. At present, preparations for the production of the next generation electric powertrains (PPE – Premium Platform Electric) for future electric models of the group are in progress.

SOURCE: Audi